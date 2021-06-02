98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: How Do I Tell My Neighbor To Stop Loudly Swearing?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jo. Here’s her email.

Hi Jaime. I have a question for the Social Dilemma. How do you handle a neighbor that swears with every other word that comes out of his mouth. He has young children and he talks like that in front of them. I personally hate that kind of talk and can’t even sit in my yard a lot of times because I don’t want to listen to it. I wasn’t raised that way and I didn’t raise my daughter like that. I also don’t want my grandchildren listening to it. I just feel funny saying something to him but I think he should show a little respect when he has close neighbors. Thank you. ~ Jo

Hmmm, well that is a tough one. While no one wants to hear anyone swearing loudly anywhere because it often makes many people uncomfortable, I think since he’s in his own yard, it would be hard to get him to stop unless he wanted to. I guess if it bothered me that much, I would bring over some food, sit down with him and explain that your grandkids can hear what he’s saying and it’s really inappropriate. I’m a big fan of using kindness to get your point across. But if that doesn’t work, I don’t know that there’s much that can be done. But that’s just me. Maybe others have better ideas.

