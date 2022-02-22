ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about salt and pepper. Here’s the email I received:

Hi Jaime. I have a quick dilemma because I’ve been having this conversation with a neighbor for about a month now. Do salt and pepper go bad. She swears to me that they do and she throws out her salt and pepper every six months if she hasn’t used it all. I told her I have NEVER thrown away salt or pepper and I’ve never had any problem with it “being bad.” She said it’s bad for my body because it breaks down and I really shouldn’t be serving it to my family after six months. She’s making me feel guilty for this but I don’t think there’s anything wrong with six month old salt and pepper. Do other people throw out their salt and pepper? Help me out. Thanks ~ Christina

I am with Christina on this. I also have never thrown away salt and pepper. What do you think? Does salt and pepper go bad? Have you thrown it away after a certain amount of time.

