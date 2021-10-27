98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Going To A Friendsgiving, Is It Okay to Ask Everyone If They’re Vaccinated?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Matthew. It’s about friends and vaccinations. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I have a Thanksgiving dilemma I hope you can use. I’m a widower, so I usually spend Thanksgiving with friends. Well, last year, I got Covid at my friend’s Thanksgiving dinner. It turned into a Covid superspreader event. All nine people at the dinner wound up getting it. Afterwards, I found out some of the people may not have taken Covid as seriously as me. Now, I like the group of people when we’re having outdoor time together. I’ve adopted a “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” policy on vaccinations. But I’d prefer to hang out with vaccinated people. If they’re not vaccinated, I just don’t want to know. It’s only a matter of time until someone talks politics and I get neurotic. On the other hand, the chance to have social occasions are limited. I’ve been lonely this year. Time is passing. The host of the party had a grandson. His brother died. I feel time passing and wonder how many more Thanksgivings we have left together. Is it okay for me to ask everyone who’s going to the dinner if their vaxxed? Thanks so much! ~ Matthew

Well, I absolutely think its okay to ask friends if they’re vaccinated. You’re not judging anyone, you’re just asking so you can make an informed decision about whether you want to be in close quarters with them. I’ve asked friends and friends have asked me. So it doesn’t bother me at all. I say ask.

