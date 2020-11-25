98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Does the person who cooks have to clean as well?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is one a lot of us can relate to. It comes from MaryAnn. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime, Hope you and your family will be able to have a nice Thanksgiving in this crazy year. Here is my Thanksgiving dilemma. Obviously I won’t be able to have the big dinner I usually have because of Covid, but there will still be six of us at home for the holiday. That’s great. But here’s the issue. Whether there are six of us or the usual 17 of us, I do the cooking. And I’m happy to. But then I also end up doing the dishes, and I’m not happy about that. But by the time dinner is over, everyone has scattered to watching football, or getting into conversations and I’m in the kitchen for an hour cleaning. I have tried for years to get them to help, but they always say whoever cooks has to clean. Well, this year I told them I was putting the question to you in hopes you (and everyone else) would see it my way. So will you use this as your dilemma. I don’t want to clean anymore. Thanks so much Jaime. Happy Thanksgiving! ~ MaryAnn.

Jaime said, “Well, this is ridiculous. MaryAnn cooks, everyone else should clean. Or at the very least chip in and help MaryAnn clean. In our house, everyone helps with everything. We all cook together, we all clean together and then we all relax together. So let’s help MaryAnn out.”

Do you think the person who cooks should also have to clean?

Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.