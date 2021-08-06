98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Does Seeing Halloween Stuff in Stores Now Bother You?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Terry, she has a problem with what’s in stores right now.

Hi Jaime. I don’t know about you, but I am so ticked off when I walk into a department store, pick anyone, Walmart, Target, etc and I see Halloween costumes and decorations, It started last month!!! And now they’re everywhere. I know our summer weather has been off this year, but even though it may feel like Fall, it’s not. Can we at least get through Labor Day before I start seeing pumpkins and witches. This really bothers me. I can’t be alone in this. Thanks ~ Terry

Wow, okay, well, I admit that it does NOT bother me at all. Stores can’t decide how I feel about something. I mean, they’ve had back to school stuff in there since the first week in July. I walk right by it.

