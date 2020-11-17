98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you wave goodbye at the end of Zoom calls?

The Zoom video meeting and chat app has become the wildly popular host to millions of people working and studying from home during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is one I think a lot of us can relate to. Here’s the email from Diane.

Hey Jaime, Okay, I laugh every time I do this, but I do it all the time. Here’s my question? Do you wave at the end of a zoom meeting? I ALWAYS do. I can’t seem to stop myself. Some of my coworkers mock me for it, others have done it, but have stopped now. The thing is, you would never wave goodbye if you were sitting in a conference room but for some reason, it seems appropriate to wave goodbye at the end of a zoom meeting. I do it for work meetings, I do it for personal meetings with friends and family. Am I the only one who does this? I feel like everyone knows what I’m talking about so I’m curious if more people wave goodbye. I hope everyone will tell the truth. Thanks Jaime, and thanks for the Christmas music…we love it!! ~ Diane.

Jaime said, “This is so funny. I am definitely like Diane. I wave at the end of every zoom or teams meeting I’m on. It’s ridiculous…and I can’t stop myself.”

What about you? Do you wave goodbye at the end of the zoom call?

