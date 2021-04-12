98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Watch TV with the Subtitles On?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Monday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Wendy. It has to do with how we watch television. Here’s her email.

Hi Jaime. I was having a conversation with some neighbors of mine about a TV show we all enjoy watching. It’s The Crown on Netflix. Anyway, I told them that I put the subtitles on when I’m watching because sometimes it’s hard for me to understand the British accent. And because I had them on for that show, I’ve just left them on for everything else I watch now, and I love it. This way I never miss any piece of dialogue. One of my neighbors said the whole reason to watch TV is so that you don’t have to read. We laughed but she meant it. I’m just curious if anyone else chooses to have the subtitles on all the time, even though they have no hearing issues? I like watching TV that way now. Thanks Jaime, Love your show! Have a great day!! ~ Wendy

This is so interesting to me because I have done the exact same thing. For me, it started when I was watching Downton Abbey. I put on the subtitles to understand everything going on and now they’re on my TV all the time.

Have you done this? Are you TV subtitles on right now, or do you think this is a little over the top. Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.