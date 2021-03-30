98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Wash Your Legs in the Shower?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sophia. She believes more people are like her than her friend thinks. Here’s the email:

Hey Jaime, My name is Sophia and I have a dilemma for you. I have had this conversation with several friends of mine. Me and one other feel the same way while three others disagree strongly. Here’s the dilemma. Do you wash your legs in the shower? That’s it. I do not wash my legs in the shower for several reasons. First off, the soap and water from my upper body runs over them and that cleans them. Also, I’m wearing pants all day, so my legs don’t really get dirty. One other friend feels the same way I do, but my three other friends think that water and soap running down isn’t doing the job. So that’s the dilemma. Do you wash your legs in the shower? Do you think it’s a big deal, or no issue at all? Thanks Jaime…we’ll all be listening. ~ Sophia

Okay, I’m going to be real upfront here. You know I’m a clean freak so yes I absolutely wash my legs along with every other part of my body in the shower. That being said, this is a “no judgment zone” so I will pass the question on to you.

