98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Warn Other Drivers When You See A Police Officer?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Benjamin. He has kind of a legal friendly question. Here’s his email:

Hey Jaime. I love listening to your social dilemma every day. I have one that I always argue with my wife about, and it has to do with driving. Whenever I’m driving, and I see a police car hiding to try to catch speeders, I always flash my lights at oncoming traffic so they know to slow it down. My wife thinks this is illegal in some way, and that I shouldn’t do it. If they’re speeding, they should be stopped. I understand how she feels, but first I don’t believe it’s illegal, and second there’s nothing wrong with helping out a fellow driver. Nobody wants to get a ticket. What do you think? Is it okay to flash the drivers to warn them of a police officer ahead, or do you just drive on by and whatever happens, happens. Thanks so much Jaime. We’ll be listening, as always. ~ Benjamin

Well, I have to admit that I have certainly flashed drivers in the past when I’ve seen police officers. I don’t do it so much anymore because somehow it feels wrong to me. I don’t know when it changed for me, but it did. I’ve also had people flash their lights at me to warn me, but I try to be a pretty safe driver so it’s rare that I would be speeding. So this is a tough one.

