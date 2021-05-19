98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Wake Up Your Family By Hitting the Snooze Alarm?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from an email I received from Erica. This is what she wrote.

Hi Jaime. Talk about a social dilemma. This is what happens in my house everyday. My husband has to be awake at 6 a.m. He sets his alarm for 5 a.m. and then keeps hitting the snooze button. He says it’s part of his “wake up process.” He wakes everyone else in the house up two hours before we have to be up. My kids and I don’t have to wake up until 7. Do other people do this? I think he should find a way to just wake up at 6 without hitting the snooze, especially since it affects all of us. What do you think? I can’t wait to hear if other people deal with this too. I’ll be listening. Thanks Jaime ~ Erica

Well, I have to say, I’m a snooze button person. I set my alarm a half hour before I have to wake up so I can snooze a few times. But I try not to wake up the whole house when I do it. Sometimes that works, other times it doesn’t, but I try. So I have to say I identify more with Erica’s husband.

