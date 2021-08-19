98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Use Your Blinker When Turning Into Your Driveway?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Carl. It’s about driving in your neighborhood.

Hi Jaime. I have a question for your dilemma. I live in a nice neighborhood in Clifton Park. Often times when I’m driving through the neighborhood there will be a car ahead of me. No matter who it is, that person never puts on their directional to turn into their driveway. So I’m always taken a little off guard by them slowing down and turning. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not tailgating anyone, but isn’t it just common courtesy to put on your directional when you’re going to turn. When I talked to some coworkers about it, they said I was the one who was wrong. Most of them said that people don’t put on their directional to pull into their own driveway. I believe they should. What do you think? I really think I’m right. Thanks for the help Jaime, have a good day ~ Carl

Well I don’t know if I’m right or wrong, but I’m with Carl. This has happened to me before and I too have always wished the person in front of me had put on their directional.

What do you think? Let’s help Carl out. Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.