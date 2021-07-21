98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Use the Same Soap and Deodorant As Your Spouse?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Tim. He wants to know if a husband and wife can use the same bar of soap.

Hey Jaime We have a real dilemma in my house. Here’s the deal! My wife and I use different bars of soap, mostly because she uses one of those frou-frou bars of Dove soap that has exfoliants and moisturizer built into it to get her skin fresh and I just use a bar of Dial, because I am simple like that. But this morning I got in the shower and saw a fresh bar of Dial soap on her soap dish, which is located right next to the bar of Dial soap on MY soap dish. Mine is obviously worn down a bit, but not unusable by any means. When I was finished getting ready and walked out of the bathroom, I asked her why she got out a new bar of soap and she said she was out of her special Dove soap so she grabbed one of mine. Which is fine, but I followed up and asked her why she didn’t just use MY bar of soap that was already in there. I mean, it IS the same soap after all. She responded with ‘No, that’s gross!!” She said it would be like using the same deodorant to which I said, “what’s wrong with using the same deodorant, or using the same soap?!?!?” Why is it gross?? It’s soap! And it’s deodorant…both inherently clean. In a reflex response I divulged to her that in the past when I had run out of soap, I just used hers and didn’t have an issue with it. Apparently that was the wrong thing to say because she did not seem happy by that revelation coming to light. So, is it gross for a husband and wife to use the same bar of soap or the same deodorant or is my wife being weird? Thanks so much Jaime ~ Tim

Well, I admit that I’m with Tim’s wife on this. I know I’m a bit of a clean freak, but I want my own soap (although I usually use body wash which is liquid) and my own deodorant. So that’s me.

