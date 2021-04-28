98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Use More Conditioner On Your Hair, or More Shampoo?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Shannon, and it’s about hair care.

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma. I always talk about this with my friends and even my kids. I ALWAYS use twice the amount of conditioner on my hair than shampoo. I always wished that they would make a regular bottle of shampoo and a conditioner bottle with twice as much in it so that they would empty out evenly. But I’ve come across more than my share of people who say they use more shampoo than conditioner. I don’t get it. I really don’t. You only need a little bit of shampoo to lather up your hair, but you need a lot of conditioner to completely cover it, especially if you have long or thick hair. So I thought you could solve this. Do most people use more conditioner or more shampoo when washing their hair? Thanks Jaime. Love listening every morning ~ Shannon

I am with Shannon one hundred percent!!!! I have long thick hair so I use at least twice as much conditioner as shampoo. I can’t believe that some people use more shampoo. I honestly don’t even know how that could be true.

