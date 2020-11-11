98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you unfriend people on Facebook who have passed?

Facebook announced Monday it is banning posts that deny or distort the Holocaust and will start directing people to authoritative sources if they search for information about the Nazi genocide. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is interesting, and it came from Margaret. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime, I have a social dilemma for you. Over the past couple of years a friend and a family member of mine passed away. Obviously in this day and age, they both had Facebook accounts, and both are still active. Sometimes people write something sweet on their page, but for the most part, it’s just there. I felt there was no reason to keep them on my friend’s list, so I unfriended both of them. When I told this to another family member, she couldn’t understand how I could do that. I explained that there was no need to clutter my facebook list. They are in my heart and always will be. She still thought it felt wrong. So what do you think? Do you unfriend people who have passed from your friends list on Facebook? Or do you keep them there knowing they’re not really there? Thanks Jaime. ~ Margaret.

Jaime said, “That’s an interesting question. For me, I never unfriend or delete them. From time to time I’ll go to their page and leave a message letting them know I miss them. Or I’ll wish them a Heavenly Happy Birthday. But that’s just me. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with unfriending them, I just wouldn’t do it.”

What about you? Do you unfriend family and friends who have passed away?

Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES