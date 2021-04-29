98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Tip a Massage Therapist Who Owns the Business?

FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Default on your federal student loans and the government can take up to 15 percent of each paycheck to satisfy your debt. The Education Department can also withhold federal benefits like tax returns and Social Security payments. Garnishment is an effective tool to recoup unpaid loans, private collection agencies enlisted by the Education Department took in over $841.6 million via wage garnishment in the 2018 fiscal year, but it inflicts serious financial strain on borrowers who are already struggling. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Eileen and it has to do with massages. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I’ve heard you talk about getting massages before on the radio, and I have a dilemma about massages. I see a massage therapist who was recommended by my doctor. She’s fantastic and she charges $100 for an hour. I know there are massage therapists who charge less than that, but I trust her because it was my doctor who recommended her. Anyway, she owns her own business but rents her space from someone. Am I supposed to tip her? I didn’t think so because I consider it a medical appointment and I would never tip my doctor. Also, she owns her own business so it doesn’t feel right to tip her on that front either. But I’m wondering what other people do because I don’t want to be the one person who doesn’t tip if that’s what the situation calls for. Thanks so much Jaime. Hope you’re well ~ Eileen

Well Eileen, I had always heard that if someone owns their own business then you don’t tip because they are building the expenses into their price. For instance, that might be why your massage therapist charges $100 when others charge less. That’s my take on it anyway. If they work for someone else, I think then it’s appropriate to tip. But, I’m not sure so that’s why we ask for advice.

So what do you think? Do you tip when you get a massage? Let's help Eileen out.