98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Think It’s Okay to Lie About Your Age?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Gary, and it’s about lying about your age. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I have a question for your dilemma. Why do people lie about their age? When my mother passed away a few years ago, we had no idea how old she really was because she would never tell anyone her age when her birthday rolled around. According to my dad, she was 39 for about 50 years. Obviously when she passed, we finally found out her real age, but I never understood why she would lie about it. My wife feels very comfortable telling her age, as do I. But I do have some friends who won’t say what their age is. I thought we were past all that kind of silliness, but apparently not. So I’m just curious, do more people lie about their age than not? And what is the reason for it? I can’t wait to hear. Thanks Jaime ~ Gary

This is interesting. I usually don’t tell my age to people I don’t know, but my family and close friends all know my age. I have had some people judge me differently when they’ve heard my age, so I guess in that regard I understand it, but I would never hide it from my family or friends. I will say this is a milestone year for me though so I’ll be celebrating. What about you? Let’s help Gary out. Do you hide your age from anyone? Are there friends and family members who have no idea how old you really are? ·

