98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Think it’s Okay to Bring Food into the Bathroom?

Hi Jaime. I recently had a disagreement with some friends and I am looking forward to hearing what other people think about this. I’m a mom of three kids, age 6, 9 and 13. My life is crazy, as is everyone’s these days. To get to the point, sometimes I take my food, go into the bathroom and eat so I can have a minute away from the family. It’s the only time I’m in a room by myself. My husband watches the kids, I bring in my iPad and I watch a show or movie while I eat. After telling some friends about this, they thought it was quite unsanitary to eat in the bathroom. My bathroom is clean, and it’s not like I’m using the bathroom while eating. The seat cover is closed, I’m sitting on it and eating off the sink. I call it my “me time.” Like I said my friends do not understand and think it’s gross. I can’t wait to hear what other people think because I know I can’t be alone in this. Thanks Jaime, love your show ~ Carrie

Well, I have to admit, I’m with Carrie’s friends on this one. I would never feel comfortable bringing food into the bathroom. I’m a bit of a clean/neat freak though and I admit it.

