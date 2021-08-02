98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Think Cardinals Are A Sign from A Loved One Who Died?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Monday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Stephanie and it’s about a certain kind of bird.

Hi Jaime. I writing to your Social Dilemma because my best friend told me I should ask you and your listeners my question. Not long ago I was at her house (her name is Carla), and we were sitting in the backyard. She has several bird feeders out and while we were talking we were watching the birds. Most were sparrows or blackbirds, but every now and then this beautiful cardinal would show up. My friend Carla kept saying, “there’s my dad.” I just laughed at first because I didn’t understand, her dad passed several years ago, but finally I asked her what she meant. She told me that cardinals were visits from loved ones who had passed away. I had NEVER heard that before and laughed her off. She told me it was real and that many people believe that. So I thought you could help me out. Is this true? Do people really believe it? Are cardinals a visit from a loved one? Thanks Jaime ~ Stephanie

I have to admit that I too think that cardinals are a visit from a loved one. I heard this a long time ago, and it stuck with me ever since. For me, cardinals seem to show up at important times, so that just justifies it to me. I know it sounds ridiculous, but I believe in signs from those who have passed, so I’m all in on this one.

What do you think? Do you agree, or do you think a cardinal showing up on your feeder is just a pretty bird. Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.