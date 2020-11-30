98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you take cash from strangers?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jason, and it’s very interesting. Check this out:

Hey Jaime. I had a strange thing happen to me in the grocery store the other day and I wanted to know how you would have handled this. This man at the grocery store that looks like Santa with overalls on comes up to me and says “hold out your hand”. I was freaked out because I was there with my boys, I was fearful of Covid and of course, stranger danger. The man said “your kids are well behaved in the store, go get them a little gift” and put a five dollar bill in my hand. I said that’s very kind of you but you don’t need to do this. He insisted and kept putting the money in my hand, so ultimately I took it. Right before we left, he came up to us again as we’re leaving and said “I’m a certified nut”. Thinking to myself, yeah kinda. He whips out his ID and his last name is Almond. We again said thank you and wished him a Happy Holiday and went on our way. I’m not sure I should have taken the five dollars from him. I know he was trying to do something nice but it’s also kind of bizarre in the world we’re living in now. So what would you have done? Would you have taken the cash? I hope you can use this as your dilemma. Thanks Jaime, Happy Holidays ~ Jason

Jaime says: Wow, this is tough. In this day and age taking anything from a stranger seems dangerous. On the other hand, you don’t want to lose your humanity and he did seem to be doing a really nice thing. But I have to be honest, I don’t think I would have taken it in this day and age of Covid. But that’s just me.

