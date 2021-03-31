98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Still Use Cash in the Age of COVID?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Stephen. Here’s his email:

Hey Jaime. Quick social dilemma for you. I was talking with the man working behind the counter at the yogurt shop the other day when I went for my Saturday sweet treat. Anyway, we were talking cash and credit cards. I was curious if in the time of Covid more people were using cash or cards. He said that since Covid, it’s 60/40 with card usage going up to 60. In the past it was always cash that won out. So I thought you could use this as a dilemma. Do more people use credit cards now, or do you still use cash? I still use cash. I’m curious what others are doing? Thanks Jaime, have a GREAT day ~ Stephen

That is an interesting question! I admit that I hardly ever use cash now, and I always used to use it pre-Covid. Now I use my card even for simple things like a cup of coffee or buying a snack.

So what about you? Do you still use cash, or are you more of a credit card person now? Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.