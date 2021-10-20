98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Shut the Lights & Pretend Not to Be Home on Halloween

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY social dilemma came from Valerie, and it’s about Halloween. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime. Let’s talk Halloween. I know you’re as excited about Halloween as I am because I saw your decorations on the website. Well here’s my dilemma. I love Halloween. I was sad when we only had a quarter of the kids we usually get last year due to the pandemic. I’m really hoping we have all the kids back this year. Well, I was talking with a friend of mine about this and she said she was turning her lights off on Halloween, and pretending not to be home. I was a little taken aback. They’re good people who are very generous but they said because they have a dog that barks at everything, it’s too hard to have kids come up to the door. I told them that my dog does that too, so I sit outside on the porch most Halloween’s and hand out the candy there. Or I stand right at the door so I can open it before they ring the doorbell. They said, no, that would be too hard. So I thought I would ask you. Do you ever pretend not to be home on Halloween? Do a lot of people? I hope not. Hope you can ask this question for your dilemma. Thanks Jaime ~ Valerie

Well, I admit that I love seeing the little kids all dressed up. I get just as excited to hand out the candy and they are to get it so I’m definitely like Valerie. But what about you? Are you happy to hand out candy, or do you turn off the lights and pray they don’t ring your bell? I just thought after last year, people would be more excited about Halloween. No judgment zone here.

Do you answer the door on Halloween, or turn off the lights? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.