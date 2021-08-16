98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Separate Your Whites And Colors When Doing Laundry

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Gwen, and it’s about laundry.

Hi Jaime I have a social dilemma from you. This is a friendly argument I have with my mother-in-law all the time. When doing laundry, do you separate your whites and colors? I have ALWAYS separated them. I don’t want my whites getting dull by being washed with the colored clothes. My mother-in-law tells me that with the new washing machines, it’s not necessary anymore. I think she’s wrong, she thinks I’m wrong, so we’re bringing it to you and your dilemma. Do you separate your whites and colors or do you wash everything together. I am sure more people will be like me, and she’s confident in her opinion. Hopefully now we’ll find out. Thanks so much Jaime ~ Gwen

Well, Gwen is going to be disappointed in me. I rarely separate my whites and colors. I sometimes have clothes that have to go in the gentle cycle, but as far as whites and colors, nope never separate them.

So where do you stand on this? Do you separate like Gwen or wash all together like her mother-in-law. Let’s help them out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.