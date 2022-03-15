ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Joanne. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime, with everything being so expensive now, especially gas and electricity, I’ve started unplugging EVERYTHING in my house if it’s not being used. That includes the microwave, washer/dryer, chargers, lamps, you name, I unplug it. I reminded my son the other day to unplug the microwave after he used it and said “oh wow, I hope you’re enjoying that one cent saving” To which I responded, I hope you’re enjoying going to college!! Anyway, my husband is going along with this plan, but he’s not thrilled about it, and my kids are definitely not with me, but I think saving every penny we can right now is important. I wonder if other people are doing this now. Please use this as you dilemma. Thanks ~ Joanne.

I remember when I was a kid, my parents would do this. I thought it was silly then, but now that I’m paying the bills, I don’t think it’s so silly anymore. I’d be lying if it told you that I remember to do it all the time, but I do try to unplug appliances that are not going to be used all day.

What about you? Are you unplugging appliances to try to save money these days, or do you find it silly? Let’s help Cheryl out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.