98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You (Or Did You) Call Your Friends Parents By Their First Name?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Barney, and it’s about how you address people who are older than you. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I have a question. I have noticed that my kids, who are in their 20’s call all their friends parents by their first names. I can’t lie, it upsets me a little bit. I’m in my 40’s and I still call the parents of my friends Mr. and Mrs. I feel like it’s something that should be done out of respect. They say it’s fine because they’re in their 20’s now and everyone is interacting as adults. But I think it would still be appropriate to call the parents of friends by Mr. and Mrs. no matter what age you are. Am I being old fashioned? Is this the way it is now? Thanks Jaime ~ Barney

I understand how Barney feels about respect, but I will say my parents always let my friends call them by their first name. They were the “cool” parents on the block. On the other hand, I always called my friends parents Mr. and Mrs. And still do.

