98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you only send thank you cards to wedding guests who bought you gifts?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Hillary. It’s about wedding presents. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have what I think is an interesting dilemma to use on your show. In late summer, my husband and I got married in an outdoor ceremony. It was nice, socially distanced and with only 100 people there. That’s when our Covid numbers were very low and no one got sick. Now I’m sitting down to write my thank you cards and I realized that only about 32 of the 100 guests gave us a wedding gift. I found that a little strange, but okay. But here’s my question. Do I have to send thank you cards to the people who did not give us a gift? Am I just thanking them for coming to the wedding. Do I need a card for that? My sister says just bite the bullet and send them to everyone, but I don’t think everyone deserves one…just the people who brought a gift. So what do you think? Thanks Jaime….Happy New Year! ~ Hillary

Jaime said, “Well that is interesting. I say send one to everyone. It’s nice to have family and friends at your wedding so keeping in touch with a card isn’t a bad thing, and I don’t think not getting a gift should ruin a friendship. But that’s me.”

What do you think? Should you be obligated to give someone a thank you card for coming to your wedding if they never gave you a gift?

