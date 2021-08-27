98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Mind When Cashiers Ask For Charity Donations?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY social dilemma came from Marilyn and she was very upset about it.

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma and it really upset me when it happened. I was shopping at a discount store over the weekend because things are tight right now. Anyway, when I went to check out, the cashier loudly asked me if I wanted to donate to a charity they were promoting. There was a line of people behind me and I could feel people listening. I just can’t afford charity right now, so I said no thank you. You would have thought I had shoplifted or something. The cashier gave me a dirty look. I think It’s wrong for cashiers to ask people for money, especially at a discount store. I felt so guilty as i left. I was embarrassed. I’m just wondering if anyone else feels this way. Thanks so much Jaime ~ Marilyn

Well, I understood why Marilyn was upset. I don’t mind someone asking me if I want to give, but if I say no, that should be the end of it. So I ask you, do you mind when the cashier asks you to donate money to a specific charity, or are you okay with it?

