98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Mind When Cashiers Ask For Charity Donations?

Posted: / Updated:
Hands holding out a wad of cash

(HeatherPaque / Pixabay)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY social dilemma came from Marilyn and she was very upset about it.

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma and it really upset me when it happened. I was shopping at a discount store over the weekend because things are tight right now. Anyway, when I went to check out, the cashier loudly asked me if I wanted to donate to a charity they were promoting. There was a line of people behind me and I could feel people listening. I just can’t afford charity right now, so I said no thank you. You would have thought I had shoplifted or something. The cashier gave me a dirty look. I think It’s wrong for cashiers to ask people for money, especially at a discount store. I felt so guilty as i left. I was embarrassed. I’m just wondering if anyone else feels this way. Thanks so much Jaime

~ Marilyn

Well, I understood why Marilyn was upset. I don’t mind someone asking me if I want to give, but if I say no, that should be the end of it. So I ask you, do you mind when the cashier asks you to donate money to a specific charity, or are you okay with it? 

Do you feel guilty saying no? Let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

