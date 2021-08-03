98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Mind if a Neighbor’s Dog Pees on Your Grass?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sherri, and it’s about dogs taking care of business.

Hey Jaime. I have a quick dilemma for you. We all know that we have to clean up after our dogs when we walk them and they do number two on someone’s lawn, or anywhere really. But what about number one. Do you think it’s okay to let your dog do number one on your neighbor’s lawn? I ask because my neighbor walks his dog and the dog goes number one up and down the street. Sometimes the urine kills that little area of the grass. I don’t like it and some of my other neighbor’s agree with me. Do you think we’re being too sensitive, or do you think it’s okay to tell our neighbor with the dog not to let him pee on our lawns. Thanks so much Jaime. Love your show! ~ Sherri

Well, I’m not with Sherri on this one. I understand that people want to take great care of their lawns, and that’s lovely, but I don’t have any problem with a dog urinating on my lawn. They have to go somewhere. And you really can’t clean up the pee. So I do think Sherri and her neighbors are being a little too sensitive, but that’s just me. No judgment zone here.

What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.