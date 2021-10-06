98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Love or Despise Pumpkin Spice Season?

Starbucks became known for its Pumpkin Spice Latte, but did you know that the original recipe for the drink did not contain any pumpkin?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Brian. I think this is an interesting dilemma.

Hi Jaime. I really hope other people feel like I do. Here’s the deal. The season I dread the most is here, not Fall – Pumpkin Spice season. My wife is obsessed with it, and it’s not just with Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Lattes. As soon as it hits September she starts buying everything pumpkin spice and it is just gross. And she’s gotten our kids into it too. Our 17 and 19 year old are with her all the way. My house smells of pumpkin spice candles, and my fridge and pantry are filled with pumpkin spice food. The other day she made some sort of pumpkin spice raviolis for dinner and I just about lost it. I refused to eat it and ordered a pizza and now she’s mad at me for not even trying them. She just doesn’t get that it’s way too much pumpkin. How do I get her to see that there really is something called too much of a good thing? Maybe someone can give me some advice. Thanks Jaime ~ Brian

I don’t want to see a family fight over this but I do understand how Brian feels. I am not a fan of pumpkin spice and it is everywhere these days. Many of my family members love it too. I was invited to dinner and it was pumpkin spice themed. I didn’t want to be rude so I ate some of it, but it was not my jam.

