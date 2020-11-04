98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you lie to your spouse about who you voted for?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with voting and marriage. Here’s the email I got from Tim which was received last week before election day:

Hi Jaime, With election day coming up, I have my own dilemma. My wife and I have already voted, but we don’t always agree politically, and when I vote, I usually just tell her I voted for the person she likes. This year I did the same thing, and it’s worth it because it keeps the relationship moving smoothly. Sometimes I feel guilty about it, but this year I feel like it would be a big argument because we disagree on who the president should be. Am I the only one who does this? Do you ever lie to your sweetie about who you voted for to keep the peace? I don’t think it’s a big deal but friends tell me my marriage isn’t as strong as it should be if I can’t be honest about this one thing. I say it’s no big deal. What do you think? Thanks Jaime, ~ Tim.

Jaime said, “Well, I’m a big believer in being honest with your sweetie. I mean little white lies are something we all do, but this seems bigger than that to me. I wouldn’t lie about my vote to my sweetie.”

What do you think? Is this a big deal or is Tim doing the right thing to keep his wife happy?

