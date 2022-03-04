ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jennifer and it’s about toasters. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime. I saw something about this on social media and it spurred a conversation with some friends of mine about our toasters. I know, that sounds silly, but here’s the question. Do you leave your toaster out all the time, or do you put it away everyday to take it out the next day? I have always put mine away after breakfast and then taken it out the next morning. That frees up counter space throughout the day. Almost all of my friends tell me I’m making too much work for myself and they leave their toasters out all the time. What do you do? I wonder what most people do? Hopefully you can help us find out. Thanks Jaime ~ Jennifer

Okay, anyone who knows me knows that I would be waaaaaay too lazy to put my toaster away everyday. I get wanting the extra counter space, but I don’t want it enough to wait every day for the toaster to cool down then clean it off, and then put it away, only to have to do the same thing the next day. So my toaster is out all the time.

Let’s help Jennifer out. How do you store your toaster? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.