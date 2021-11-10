98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Leave Your Curtains Open All Day and All Night?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Meghan. It’s about curtains. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma if you can use it. I’ve noticed that over half of my neighborhood keeps their blinds or curtains open at night, so that you can see everything that is going on in their house. I find that so strange! I have nothing to hide at all, but I always keep my blinds and curtains closed because…I don’t know, I just like my privacy I guess. Plus, my house cleaning dance parties/concerts don’t need to be seen by everyone. And more seriously I don’t want potential thieves to see what’s inside my home. My neighbors say it’s too much of a pain to open and close every single day, so why not just leave them open. And they say we haven’t had any trouble in our neighborhood for a long time so it’s no big deal. I do the opposite, I just leave them closed all the time. Do you keep your curtains open or closed? Do you mind people being able to see in your house? I’ll be listening. Thanks Jaime ~ Meghan

Wow that’s interesting. I’m like Meghan’s neighbors. My curtains are open all the time downstairs in my house. I too have house cleaning dance parties but I don’t mind if my neighbors see them. Keep in mind, I’m the one mowing the lawn and singing at the top of my lungs, so shame is not really a thing for me. Obviously upstairs, curtains are closed. I would hate having them closed all the time though…too dark for me.

What do you think? Open all the time, closed all the time or opened and closed on a daily basis. Let’s help Meghan out. Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.