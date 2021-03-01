98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Keep Tupperware That A Friend Gave You Food In?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Lily It’s about tupperware etiquette. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime.

Quick question for your dilemma. My friend JoJo gave my husband and me soup he made from Sunday. Last night I asked my husband where the Tupperware containers were that the soup was in, and he said in the cabinet where they belong. I asked him why he put the containers in there, and he said because when someone gives you Tupperware, they’re giving it to you to keep. They don’t want it back. I think that you’re expected to give it back. What do you think? We’ll be listening to hear what the right thing is (I know I’m right).

Thanks Jaime,

~ Lily

Well, I’m with Lily on this. I think if someone is kind enough to give you food they made, you’re expected to give back the Tupperware that it came in. Tupperware isn’t cheap, so I would definitely give it back.

What do you think? Let's help Lily out.

