98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Have To Share Your Holiday Scratch Off Winnings?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Steve and it’s about a specific Christmas gift. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I have my own dilemma that I’m hoping you can use on the radio. A good friend of mine gave me some instant lottery scratch off tickets for Christmas. He spent about 20 bucks on the cards and it was fun to get them. Anyway, I actually ended up winning $500 on one of them! I was so excited to see that! That’s a lot of money! But here’s my dilemma. Do I tell my friend who gave me the scratch offs that I won? Should I share the money with him? I don’t feel like I should have to, the cards were a gift, but several other friends said I should at least give him a hundred bucks. What do you think? Thanks so much Jaime. Love listening every day ~ Steve

This is so interesting. I have been in this position before on both sides. I’ve given a winning ticket to someone who then wanted to give me some money, but I turned it down. And I’ve won on a ticket that was given to me and I tried to give some money to the person who gave it to me. She also said no. So we both went out to dinner each time with the winner picking up the tab. Personally, I don’t think Steve is required to give his friend money….the scratch offs were gifts. But I do think it would be nice to take him to dinner.

