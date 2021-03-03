98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Have To Share Scratch Off Winnings With a Friend?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Carol. It’s an interesting conversation. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I’ve been getting a lot of shade from friends of mine over something that happened recently. It was my 50th birthday and my friend Donna gave me a bunch of scratch offs. I loved it. It’s a fun gift because even if you lose it’s fun to scratch them off. Anyway, I didn’t lose, I won! $500!! Suddenly all my other friends are telling me I have to give Donna, the woman who gave me the tickets, some of that money! I said no way. Another friend gave me a $50 gift card to Amazon. Am I supposed to spend part of that on her?!?! They said that the thing to do was to give back some money to Donna. I don’t agree. What do you think? Help me out with this Jaime. Thanks so much ~ Carol

Well, Carol makes an interesting point, but I will say that anytime someone has given me scratch offs and I’ve won, I’ve always shared with the person who gave them to me. But that’s just me.

