98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Have a “Junk Drawer” In Your Kitchen?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Taylor. I thought this was something everyone had, but maybe not. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a social dilemma for you. We are currently in the process of renovating our kitchen. We’re at the point of putting in the cabinets and drawers. Anyway, to make a long story short, my husband and I are arguing over what will go in one particular drawer. He says we have to have a “junk drawer” in our kitchen. I said one of the reasons we’re renovating was to get rid of the junk drawer. What’s funny is that most of my friends agree with him. I don’t understand the need for a junk drawer. It seems ridiculous to me. It’s actually called a JUNK drawer. Help me out with this please. I need to make them understand. Thanks, ~ Taylor

Hmm, well Taylor is going to be upset with me. I’m a big believer in the junk drawer. I have one in my kitchen. I had one in my house when I was growing up. Heck, I even had one in my first apartment, which had hardly any kitchen drawers, but still one of them was the junk drawer. You know it’s where you put all those things you don’t know where else to put them. So I’m with Taylor’s husband and friends on this.

