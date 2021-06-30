98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Get Your Mail, or Let the Dog Out In Your Jammies?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s TRY Social Dilemma came from Sharon. She wants to know if wearing her pajamas outside is okay.

Hi Jaime. I do something on the weekend that drives my husband crazy, but I don’t think it’s a big deal. On Saturday and Sunday when I don’t have to work, I always go outside in my jammies to get the paper, or to take the dog out. I’m never outside for very long and I don’t think it’s a big deal. My jammies consist of a cami top and shorts. Have I run into neighbors, yes, but it’s only for a minute, and no one has ever said anything. My husband thinks it’s wrong to go out in such “skimpy” pajamas for any reason. I explain that I’m wearing less when I have my bathing suit on and the neighbors have seen me in that plenty of times, but he keeps harping on it. Do you think it’s a big deal? Have you ever done this? I can’t believe I’m the only one. We’ll be listening as we always do! Love your show Jaime. ~ Thanks

Well, I admit that I have run outside in jammies plenty of time. Granted my jammies are a tshirt and shorts, but you can clearly tell that they are pajamas. I’ve been caught by my neighbors too, but it doesn’t bother them and it doesn’t bother me.

So what do you think? Is Sharon’s husband overreacting? Or do you think he has a point? Let’s help Shannon out, and let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.