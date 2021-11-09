98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Find Cool Stuff in Your Winter Coat Pockets or Do You Always Wash Your Coat In the Spring?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Anna, and it’s about winter coats. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a quick social dilemma that I hope you can use. Now that the colder weather is here we’re all taking out our winter coats. I did just last week and was lucky enough to find twelve bucks in the pocket! It was like a nice little cold weather surprise. When I told some of my coworkers about it, they didn’t understand how that could happen because they always wash their coats (or get them dry cleaned) before putting them away for Spring and Summer. Therefore, they never have anything in their pockets come Winter. They thought I was wrong for not washing it, but I say I’m right because like I said, every Winter I find a little surprise and it’s always fun. Am I wrong for not washing my coat before putting it away for the warmer weather. I don’t think so, but my buddies keep mocking me for it. What do you think? Thanks Jaime ~ Anna

I’m with Anna all the way. I never know what’s going to be in my coat pockets when I pull them out. I found a comb, two bucks and a box of tic tacs in my coat this year. And it is like a fun little surprise. The tic tacs had to go though. So yeah, I’m with Anna, I’ll wash my coat throughout the season but not before I put it away for good.

