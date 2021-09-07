98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Eat the Paper On Your Ice Cream Cone?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Barry. And it’s a fun one that has to do with ice cream.

Hey Jaime. My wife and I were talking about this the other day when we got ice cream. And we’re wondering what other people do. You know when you get an ice cream cone from a shop and the cone has paper on it. Well, when you go to take that paper off, there is ALWAYS that one little piece that stays stuck to the cone. Do you eat that piece of paper? Or do you go crazy trying to get it off? Or do you just throw that piece of the cone away? I always eat it, but my wife will not. Wondering what others do. Thanks Jaime ~ Barry

I love this dilemma. I always eat the paper. I figure a little piece of paper won’t hurt me and it’s worth it for the tasty cone that is underneath it.

