98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Eat the Paper On Your Ice Cream Cone?

News
Posted: / Updated:

Cone with Paper

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Barry. And it’s a fun one that has to do with ice cream. 

Hey Jaime. My wife and I were talking about this the other day when we got ice cream. And we’re wondering what other people do. You know when you get an ice cream cone from a shop and the cone has paper on it. Well, when you go to take that paper off, there is ALWAYS that one little piece that stays stuck to the cone. Do you eat that piece of paper? Or do you go crazy trying to get it off? Or do you just throw that piece of the cone away? I always eat it, but my wife will not. Wondering what others do. Thanks Jaime

~ Barry 

I love this dilemma. I always eat the paper. I figure a little piece of paper won’t hurt me and it’s worth it for the tasty cone that is underneath it.

What about you? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire