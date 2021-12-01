98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Cut and Paste Those Facebook Messages When Friends Ask?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jordan and it’s about friends and Facebook. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I’ve recently gotten into an argument with a friend and I thought what we fought about would make a good social dilemma. We’ve all seen those Facebook posts about all kinds of things…cancer, Alzheimers, depression etc that ask at the end of the message to cut and paste it on your page. I don’t like to do that. I donate to many charities, but I’m not a fan of posting anything on Facebook and then guilting friends into posting it on their page. It’s the new chain letter. Well, one friend of mine is really angry with me that I won’t do it. Her dad passed away several years ago due to lung cancer and she feels like it’s a personal insult that I won’t paste it. I explained that I will happily make a donation to a charity in her dad’s name, but she feels that awareness is important and posting it on Facebook is the way to go. So what do you think? Am I being a bad friend by not taking part in what I believe to be the chain letter of the new millennium? I don’t think so but she’s still angry. What would you do? Thanks Jaime. Love the dilemmas ~ Jordan

I’m with Jordan all the way. I don’t believe in posting those things on Facebook either. I’m not judging anyone who does, but it’s not my thing either.

