98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Consider Corn on The Cob Dessert?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Carol, and it’s about a summer favorite.

Hi Jaime. I have to ask this question because my entire life I’ve been hearing about how crazy something I do is, so I want more opinions now. When I was growing up, during the summer when we had corn on the cob, it was always considered dessert. We never had it with the meal, we would wait until we cleaned our plates and then we could have corn on the cob. We loved it. So of course, when I had a family of my own I did the same thing. But every time I hold a bbq at my house I always hear “where’s the corn?” and I always say, it comes later after we finish eating our main meal. And people will tell me it is part of the main meal. But it never has been for me. So I’m hoping since you can reach lots more people, others will understand what I mean and feel the same way. Thanks so much Jaime, love your show ~ Carol

This email is near and dear to my heart because this is EXACTLY how I was raised too! So yes, corn on the cob was always considered our treat when we were done eating everything else. And even now, as an adult, I still wait until I eat everything else to have my corn. Only difference for me is that when I have people over I put the corn on the table with everything else.

