98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Carry All Your Groceries In Your House With One Trip?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Dave. He’s curious about how you handle your groceries after you get them home.

Hi Jaime. I have a simple social dilemma. My wife and I share grocery shopping duties. When she comes home from the store, she makes three or four trips from the car to the house to bring in the groceries. When I do it, I make one trip. I load up the bags on my arms (they all have handles), and do it all in one trip. Yep, it’s difficult, but I have a thing about having to make more than one trip when it comes to groceries. I think more people do what I do. My wife says I’m crazy (which I may be but not for this reason) So I hope you can use this as a dilemma. Thanks so much Jaime. We listen everyday.

~ Dave

This is so funny to me. I have to admit, I’m more like Dave than his wife. Unfortunately, if my arthritis is acting up I have to make several trips, but if I’m feeling good, I too will pack on the bags on my arms, my back, anyway I can to only make one trip.

So what about you? Do you make several trips or try really hard to keep it to one? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.