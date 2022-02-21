ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY social dilemma came from John. Here’s his email:

Hey Jaime, Please settle this for me and my wife. We’ve been having the same argument for years. Well argument is a strong word, but definitely disagreement. Do you brush your teeth before or after you’ve had your coffee or breakfast? I wake up, eat my breakfast, have a cup of coffee and then brush to get ready to go out into the world. My wife on the other hand wakes up, brushes her teeth and then has her coffee and a little bit of breakfast. I explain to her that she then has coffee breath all day. She says she’s going to drink several cups throughout the morning anyway. She also says that when she wakes up she wants her mouth to be fresh and clean as soon as possible. I think brushing after drinking and eating is better. So what about you? Do you brush before your first cup of coffee or after? Thanks ~ John

I admit I’m more like John’s wife. I brush as soon as I get up. I don’t have my first cup of coffee until I leave the house but that’s because my hours are so weird. But I admit, even on the weekend, I wake up and brush and then have my coffee or breakfast.

So what about you? Do you brush when you first get up, or do you brush after breakfast? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.