98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Believe in Making Your Bed Everyday?

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: PixaBay

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Olivia and it’s about making your bed. Here’s her email. 

Hi Jaime I have a question about making your bed. Here’s what happened. Most of the time I go into work, and have even during the height of Covid. But recently I had to stay home to take care of one of my children so I ended up working from home. I have a computer and a desk set up in the bedroom so it wasn’t a problem. However, one of my coworkers happened to see my bed in the background and mocked me for not making the bed. I told her life is crazy and making the bed is not a priority. She said she was only goofing but that seriously making her bed everyday helped her feel like she’s starting the day accomplished. I said I didn’t need that…and we laughed it off. But it made me wonder. How many people actually make their bed before they head to work, or work from home? I can’t wait to hear. Thanks Jaime

~ Olivia

Well, this is a fun dilemma. I have to admit that I rarely make my bed before work. I leave my house by 4:30 a.m. and I’m not taking an extra five minutes to make my bed when that can be sleep time…LOL. I do make it on the weekend though.

What about you? Do you make your bed before work? Let’s help Olivia out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Check the latest closings and delays

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19