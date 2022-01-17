98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Believe in Making Your Bed Everyday?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Olivia and it’s about making your bed. Here’s her email.

Hi Jaime I have a question about making your bed. Here’s what happened. Most of the time I go into work, and have even during the height of Covid. But recently I had to stay home to take care of one of my children so I ended up working from home. I have a computer and a desk set up in the bedroom so it wasn’t a problem. However, one of my coworkers happened to see my bed in the background and mocked me for not making the bed. I told her life is crazy and making the bed is not a priority. She said she was only goofing but that seriously making her bed everyday helped her feel like she’s starting the day accomplished. I said I didn’t need that…and we laughed it off. But it made me wonder. How many people actually make their bed before they head to work, or work from home? I can’t wait to hear. Thanks Jaime ~ Olivia

Well, this is a fun dilemma. I have to admit that I rarely make my bed before work. I leave my house by 4:30 a.m. and I’m not taking an extra five minutes to make my bed when that can be sleep time…LOL. I do make it on the weekend though.

What about you? Do you make your bed before work? Let’s help Olivia out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.