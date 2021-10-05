98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do Jaime’s Halloween Lights Look More Like Christmas Lights?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma comes from me, Jaime. This happened to me over the weekend, and well, it’s still going on. Here’s my dilemma.

Over the weekend, I went to the department store, and I bought new Halloween lights. Now you might recall I like to have lights up on my house all year, so usually, they’re just white lights, but when the holiday seasons start, I like to enjoy them. So Halloween is first up so I always buy new Halloween lights for the front of the house. On Saturday I put them up. And on Saturday night, I got a knock on my door from my neighbors who were mocking me for putting up Christmas lights. I hadn’t seen them lit up yet, but they weren’t wrong. They look like Christmas lights. You can see the picture of the box below. HALLOWEEN LIGHTS. They are purple, orange and green….all Halloween colors. I think they look cool, and I think I’ll add some other lights that are just orange to help the situation, but what do you think? Should I take the lights down because they look more “Christmassy” than “Halloweeny?” Or would you leave them up? I’m leaning towards leaving them up.

What do you think I should do. HELP. Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.