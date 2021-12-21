98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do I Still Have to Buy A Gift for My 22-Year-Old Nephew?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about buying Christmas gifts and who you should buy for. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime and a good morning to you. I’m emailing you this morning because I’m a big fan and thought you could help me with something. I have 5 nieces and nephews and buy all of them gifts for Christmas because I’m single and don’t have children. My oldest nephew is 22 and has a full time job. I’m wondering if I should stop buying him a Christmas gift? Two weeks ago I texted him to ask if he wanted or needed anything but he hasn’t responded yet so I was thinking of skipping him this year. I mean at what age should I stop buying him a gift? Should I just do it without talking to him about it? What do you think? Thanks ~ Yvette

Well, I say keep buying him something, though it doesn’t have to be anything big. I still buy gifts for my nieces and nephews even though several of them are in their 30’s. But it’s just a small token, not a huge gift. And I of course, buy for my great nieces and nephews too. The point is, the gift is more about letting them know you’re thinking of them. At least that’s what it is for me. But that’s just my take.

What do you think? Let’s help Yvette out, and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.