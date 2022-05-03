ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with joining your spouse in their hobbies. Here’s Brenda’s email.

Good morning Jaime, Hope you and your family are well. My name is Brenda and in the past few months, my husband decided he wanted to take up golfing. He’s always talked about golf with the other guys the neighborhood, but never really got into it, but now he’s really wants to do it. I’m happy for him. I thought it meant he could play with the guys, but now he’s insisting that I get a set of golf clubs and join him and I don’t want to. I told him I wasn’t interested but he didn’t listen and went out and bought me golf clubs. Now I’m at driving ranges and it’s not fun. Why should I have to take up all of his hobbies? I never asked him to take up yoga with me. He got mad when I told him I didn’t want to do it, and I stopped going to the driving range with him. He said I should sell the golf clubs. Why should I have to sell them? He bought them. Do you think I’m being a bad wife for not golfing with him? Thanks Jaime. ~ Brenda

Well, I’m with Brenda. I’m all for everyone finding hobbies that make them happy, but that doesn’t mean your spouse should have to do them too. I say if Brenda gave it a try and it’s not for her, then that should be that. It’s important for couples to each have their own things that bring them joy, along with the things they do together. That’s my take anyway.

