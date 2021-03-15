98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Did The Time Change Throw You Off Your Game Today?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jaime’s neighbor, Patty.

Patty was worried about her week ahead because she knew she would be exhausted. I asked her if she had something big going on, and she said no, it was just because of the time change. She said that going into daylight saving time really throws her off and she spends the week trying to get back that one hour of time. I told her it didn’t really affect me all that much, and that I just go to bed a little earlier each day. She couldn’t believe it. She said she even tried to take a couple of days off, but there was too much going on at work to do it now.

Doesn’t really bother me and I’m just so happy that we’re heading into Spring, I wouldn’t mind if I was a little bit tired.

