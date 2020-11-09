98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Could you live in a house you know someone passed away in?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday’s 98,3 TRY Social Dilemma is about well, ghosts.

Good morning Jaime, This is Trish and I’m a longtime fan of the show. I just bought my first house and I’m so excited. I’ve lived in condo’s before but this is my first house where I can play 983 TRY loud, and not worry about it being too noisy! The thing is, I just found out from one of my neighbors that a person passed away in this house back in 2003. It was the original owner’s wife. The original owner sold it to a man named Jack and I just bought it from him. During the buying process no one said anything about a person dying here, but I’m not sure the former owner knew because it happened almost 20 years ago. Should I be freaked out? Do you think there could be a ghost here? Do you think that’s why I got such a great deal? Shouldn’t someone have told me this before I signed the papers? I don’t know if I’m overreacting or not? What would you do in this situation? Should i bring a priest in to bless the house? Help me out. Thanks Jaime, ~ Trish.

Jaime said, “Well, personally, I don’t think it’s a big deal. Someone passed away in the house I live in now, and is actually buried in the cemetery right on the other side of my backyard fence. I figure if anything she would be a friend if she’s hanging around.”

What do you think? Should Trish be scared of her new home? Would you be?

