98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Can You Wear MisMatched Socks and Be Okay With It?

Today's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Tim, and it's about socks. Here's the email:

Hi Jaime. One of my pet peeves is when I can’t find matching socks in my sock drawer. I probably buy new socks every couple of months after I start to randomly lose ones that match. My wife on the other hand wears mismatched socks all the time and it doesn’t bother her. She doesn’t understand why the socks have to match if no one is going to see them. It makes me insane and she’s fine with it. I’m just wondering how many people feel like me. Can you wear socks that don’t match? I’ll be listening Jaime. Thanks ~ Tim

This is such a fun dilemma. I admit, I’m like Tim. I have to have my socks matching or it makes me crazy. And no, no one can see my socks. I’m wearing pants so no one knows but me. Even though I would be the only one to know, I would feel off all day.

What about you? Are you more like Tim (and me), or are you more like Tim's wife, who can wear mismatched socks and not mind at all?