98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Can You Tell Neighbors Not To Park In Front of Your House?

Hi Jaime. Hope you can help me out with this with your social dilemma. What can I do about this? My across the street neighbors put a note on my car that read, “Please don’t park in front of my house.” My next-door neighbors parked in front of my house, which is fine, I don’t care, so I park across the street from my home. I get into my car to go to work this morning and I had the “don’t park in front of my house” note on my windshield from the people on that side of the street. It’s a public street. I also have an 18-month-old who is heavy and I feel like I shouldn’t have to park all the way down the street. They have 4 cars and a 6-car garage, that side is always empty. I don’t believe there was any reason for this note. Should I say something? Should I not park there? Or should I just keep doing what I’m doing? Any suggestions? Or are they just being petty? Thanks so much Jaime ~ Katie

Well, as someone who lives in a neighborhood, the truth is this happens all the time. I mean, if I have to park on the road, I do it in front of my own house, but for some reason if a neighbor has to park in front of my house, I don’t think it’s a big deal. I would ignore the note.

