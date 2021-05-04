98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Can You Tell Neighbors Not To Park In Front of Your House?

Open door of a modern garage with a concrete driveway at the urban district.

Open door of a modern garage with a concrete driveway at the urban district. (Pixabay)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Katie. It’s about parking. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime.

Hope you can help me out with this with your social dilemma. What can I do about this? My across the street neighbors put a note on my car that read, “Please don’t park in front of my house.” My next-door neighbors parked in front of my house, which is fine, I don’t care, so I park across the street from my home. I get into my car to go to work this morning and I had the “don’t park in front of my house” note on my windshield from the people on that side of the street. It’s a public street. I also have an 18-month-old who is heavy and I feel like I shouldn’t have to park all the way down the street. They have 4 cars and a 6-car garage, that side is always empty. I don’t believe there was any reason for this note. Should I say something? Should I not park there? Or should I just keep doing what I’m doing? Any suggestions? Or are they just being petty?

Thanks so much Jaime

~ Katie

Well, as someone who lives in a neighborhood, the truth is this happens all the time. I mean, if I have to park on the road, I do it in front of my own house, but for some reason if a neighbor has to park in front of my house, I don’t think it’s a big deal. I would ignore the note.

What do you think Katie should do? Let’s help her out. Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.

